Deion Sanders effect: Colorado merch sales hit record high of 892% while boosting ticket revenue by $14000000

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are a match made in heaven. The program has benefited immensely from the Prime effect, both on and off the field.

Colorado were a sleeping giant that required someone like Sanders to come in and shake things up. Coach Prime has succeeded in getting the program on a new path. The numbers around the program are staggering, and performances have already bettered last year's record.

Deion Sanders shared some figures that suggest that the hype around the Buffaloes is only increasing. The Prime effect is here to stay!

Deion Sanders shares staggering numbers cementing his authority in Colorado

Deion Sanders has ensured that the nation is talking about the Colorado Buffaloes. Everyone seems to be interested in what they are doing at the moment. This theory was further solidified when Coach Prime shared the latest numbers on merchandise sales and ticketing revenue, and it was enough for fans and pundits alike to sit up and take notice.

According to Sanders' Instagram story, the merch sales in Colorado have increased 892%. The ticketing revenue has seen a staggering $14 million increase.

The Buffaloes have attracted many talented players since Sanders' arrival. They expect the best of recruits to commit in the future as well. The University of Colorado will be one to look out for in the future.

The Colorado hype isn't hollow

It's not just the merchandise sales and tickets that are going well for the Buffaloes. Neither is it all social media hype, as many expected it to be before the season started. The Colorado team has performed superbly on the field, and can safely be called a program on the rise.

The Buffaloes kicked off their campaign with three straight wins, which eclipsed the total wins they had in the entirety of last season before Deion Sanders' arrival.

They did hit a snag after that, losing the next two games to the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans, some of the best programs in the country. The USC game showed the world that Colorado can compete against much higher-ranked teams. The Buffaloes ended their losing streak by overcoming the Arizona State challenge in week 6.

The Buffaloes are basking in the Prime Effect, and they are here to stay. How far can Sanders take them in his first season in Boulder?