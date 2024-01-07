Deion Sanders has got a shiny new piece of jewelry and, apparently, he likes it. Coach Prime took to social media to share a video of a new necklace he bought from a New York-based jeweler. It has engraved on it a quote from the Colorado Buffaloes head coach which reflects his philosophy in life.

It is not the first time that Sanders has got his hands on custom-made diamond jewelry. His son Deion Sanders Jr. had earlier gifted his father a piece of jewelry with the name ‘Prime’ prominently written on it.

Here is the Buffaloes head coach showing off the newest piece of bling in his collection in a video on his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I believe,” the engraving on the diamond necklace read.

Coach Prime on Instagram

The video was originally posted on Instagram by the New York-based custom jewelry brand Tajia Diamonds. According to the caption in the video, the $50 million-worth college football coach liked the necklace. And the brand also gave out their contact details in the post.

It isn't the first time that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has taken the services of Tajia Diamonds. Back in November, the brand uploaded another video of a diamond necklace that Sanders got from the brand.

The Buffaloes locker room was even allegedly robbed at the Rose Bowl Stadium when they played the UCLA Bruins in October. So, flashy jewelry has become a thing in Colorado since Coach Prime took over the Buffaloes program.

Also read: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off stunning denim outfit ft. $1100 worth Chanel earrings

A look at the diamond collection of Deion Sanders' son Deion Sanders Jr.

Coach Prime's son Deion ‘Bucky’ Sanders Jr. also has a nose for flashy diamond jewelry. He uploaded a carousel of photos not so long ago on Instagram, showing off almost his entire collection. That included diamond rings, bracelets, and even diamond watches. Take a look.

Even his sister Deiondra made her feelings clear about Bucky’s diamond collection. She loved it and said she is also trying to be like her brothers. Looks like the love for precious rocks runs in the family.

Coach Prime is getting ready for the next season of college football after a disappointing debut season in Boulder. Maybe he will have the new necklace as a reminder of his belief.

Also read: Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Bucky show off their shiny collection of diamond chains in latest IG story (WATCH)