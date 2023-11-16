LOOK: Deion Sanders Jr. gets new customized 'PRIME' diamond jewelry made for dad Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have become college football's flashiest group with their stunning jewelry, led by Coach Prime and his sons, who sport the latest custom-made items under coach Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders Jr., who runs the Buffs' social media ventures, is at the forefront of the stylish jewelry worn by the team.

He recently showed off the ice he and his brother, Shilo Sanders, had acquired and showed off a custom diamond 'PRIME' piece that he had made for his father by Tajia Diamonds, shown on their Instagram page with the caption:

"S/O 2 my bro @deionsanders @deionsandersjr with the custom work."

The Buffs have become infamous for their flashy jewelry since Deion Sanders became the coach and were at the center of a dressing room jewelry theft at the Rose Bowl Stadium during their game against the UCLA Bruins.

Reports emerged that the jewelry theft was committed by UCLA recruits from Beaumont High, and during his weekly news conference, Coach Prime called for leniency in the suspect's punishments.

Deion Sanders speaks up on Colorado's future

Although results have not gone Colorado's way the past few weeks, this season has been a promising one for Deion Sanders and his revamped Buffs team.

After the firing of Jimbo Fisher by Texas A&M, reports surfaced linking Coach Prime to the vacant job. Moreover, analyst Stephen A. Smith recently fueled speculation about Sanders taking the job during an episode of ESPN's "Get Up."

"Deion Sanders in the SEC with that vault that they have available to them, with them hogs that he could recruit, 'cause he doesn't have them at Colorado and he ain't gonna get 'em," Smith said. "I don't think they'll do it, but Texas A&M, Prime Time Deion Sanders in the SEC, that needs to happen."

During his weekly news conference, Sanders addressed the rumors linking him with the Aggies job.

“I want to win a game. You think I sit down and think about that kind of stuff? Come on. I’m good,” Sanders said. “We gotta win. Let’s focus on this week.”

According to 247Sports, Sanders said that rumors of him leaving were utilized against Colorado in recruitment, as 2025 commit wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. de-committed from the Buffs earlier this week.

"I don't talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don't believe in that," Sanders said. "I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I've never been that type of player or person in my life. But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be [at Colorado]."

With that chapter temporarily closed, the Colorado Buffaloes can concentrate on finishing their season strongly and becoming bowl-eligible.