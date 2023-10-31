Chip Kelly breaks silence on Colorado's locker room robbery at UCLA

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a double blow on Saturday, losing to Chip Kelly's UCLA team and discovering that their costly jewelry had been robbed from their locker room.

A video by Well Off Media, run by Deion Sanders Jr., showed the dejected Buffs complaining about the theft after the game. UCLA coach Chip Kelly addressed the issue in his news conference after the game and said:

"That’s awful for anybody. You would think when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe, but I don’t know anything more than I literally just found out one second ago before I walked out here."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

On Monday, UCLA released a statement regarding the robbery which is now being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department:

"The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room," the statement said. "UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter."

Colorado coach Deion Sanders revels in the moment

The Rose Bowl is an iconic sports tournament that has hosted World Cup matches, and Olympic games, and many athletes dream of playing there.

However, for all of his accomplishments in college football, baseball and professional football, Deion Sanders never played at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Although his team was defeated by UCLA, Coach Prime reveled in the moment at the opportunity to coach there in his postgame news conference:

“You gotta understand … they always say the granddaddy of them all and to see the kind of games that have been played here and not to be able to play in it as in my whole entire career, but to come back and coach in it,” Sanders said.

He explained how he and his staff cherished the moments when they got to coach in elite stadiums during their coaching journeys and reinforced his admiration for the Rose Bowl. He added:

"Same thing we were doing in youth when we took seven busloads of kids to the Hall of Fame. So, we always take a picture in these types of stadiums and we just think about, wow, like, this is unbelievable,” Sanders added.

It was unlike Deion Sanders to be awed by anything, but his statement about the Rose Bowl shows that even Coach Prime has an unfinished bucket list.