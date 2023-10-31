When Deion Sanders initially joined the Colorado Buffaloes this year, there was a lot of chatter and attention directed toward the program. The Buffs came out of a disappointing 1-11 campaign in 2022, and Coach Prime felt like the messiah who could turn the fortunes of the program in their favor.

When the season began, Deion Sanders led Colorado to a three-game winning streak, defeating TCU, Nebraska, and Michigan State in the process. But following the dream start, they lost back-to-back games to Oregon and USC.

Then came the disappointing loss to Stanford in week 8, something that no one expected. Last weekend, they, once again, succumbed to a loss at the hands of the UCLA Bruins, bringing their campaign to a 4-4 record.

Given the circumstances, will Sanders make an early exit from the program?

Is Deion Sanders leaving Colorado?

Currently, there is no indication that Deion Sanders is planning to depart as the head coach of the Buffaloes. The 56-year-old signed a five-year contract worth $29.5 million when joining the program and is expected to be a part of the team through 2027 at least.

Besides this, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show in September, Sanders stated that he would not consider leaving college football for the NFL anytime soon.

"I love college. I love the young men that are still impressionable, they're not so financially wealthy that they can't hear you. At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can't hear- they can't hear or they can't see the things that they need to see and hear" Sanders said.

But the road ahead for Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes is not an easy one by any means.

They will be joining the Big 12 next year, a conference with more dangerous teams like Oklahoma and Texas. So for Coach Prime, the goal this season would be to end his Pac-12 time with a successful record.

Deion Sanders responds to trolls and criticizms following loss to UCLA and locker room robbery

The loss to the Bruins was already disappointing for the Buffs, but adding to that, players had their personal belongings and valuables, including jewellery stolen from the locker room at the Rose Bowl stadium. This caused a lot of frustration among players and the police are currently investigating the crime.

Coach Prime took to social media to respond to the loss and the robbery that followed, writing:

"Always gotta remember that 'there is no sympathy for a winner.' They rejoice when we lose. they rejoice that people stole the players jewelry out of the locker room during the game, they rejoice every failure and try to belittle every win. No problem though. we still here"

It will be interesting to see if the Buffs can record a victory against Oregon State next weekend following their two-game losing streak.