Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off stunning denim outfit ft. $1100 worth Chanel earrings

Not a single day goes by in college football where Coach Prime or his family stays out of the limelight. This time, it's Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders who stole the show with her social media post.

Posting a story on her Instagram profile for her 273K followers, Deiondra showed off a stunning denim outfit that she paired with a beige off-shoulder fur jacket.

Looking adorable in her pony-tail hairstyle, and yellow nails, she complimented her ensemble with Chanel Pale Gold Metal Twisted CC Stud Earrings, 2023, worth $1100. Deiondra captioned the label from where her denim outfit was sourced:

"Outfit: @baebekillinem"

Screenshot via Instagram

Recently, Deiondra also made headlines when she donned a $1700 fur coat paired with sleek black shoes. Her social media presence continues to captivate audiences.

Deiondra Sanders loves CHANEL

Deiondra is taking the fashion world by storm and winning the hearts of fans with her exquisite taste. The 31-year-old businesswoman recently shared a throwback story on Instagram, showcasing a stylish ensemble and displaying her $6000 Coco Chanel bag. She captioned the post with these words:

“This ain't for everybody”

Intriguingly, Deiondra Sanders recently ventured into the fashion industry, collaborating with Loreal Sarkisian, the first lady of the Texas Longhorns. Together, they organized successful fashion events, earning recognition and a special mention from Deiondra's mother, Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers.

It seems Sarkisian's fashion influence has left quite an impression on Deiondra, catapulting her into the field. Interstingly, Loreal and Deiondra joined hands recently to raise funds for charity in Houston.

The duo got a shout-out from Coach Prime himself. Their bond has been going off the carts lately with Deiondra even present at Loreal's 38th birthday celebrations.

