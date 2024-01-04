Deion Sanders pointed out something he did not like about his daughter, Deiondra Sanders. He shared her photo on his Instagram story from a hair salon and called her out for her excessive hair product addiction.

Fans always look forward to the behind-the-scene conversations between the Sanders family members. From Shedeur Sanders declining his father's business proposal to Deiondra irking Coach Prime with her hair treatment regime, Deion is like any other father. He proves this point by calling out the 31-year-old for her hair treatment regime.

Here is what the $45 million-worth Colorado Buffaloes head coach wrote about Deiondra’s hair products addiction on Instagram:

“My daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is at the salon getting her hair done, and I needed this picture because I hadn't seen her real hair in years. Wigs and Lacefront, I bind you in the name of Jesus.”

Deion Sanders on Instagram

Deiondra has been the fashionista in the family with her quirky outfits and designer bags. Further, the Buffaloes HC is known for his clothes and accessories that speak of his personality. But it looks like he draws the line at hair products.

Sanders' comments turned into a light-hearted exchange between a father and his daughter on social media.

How did Deiondra Sanders respond to Deion Sanders for calling her out?

Deiondra Sanders reposted Deion Sanders' comment about her hair and added her reaction to the quip, making the funny situation funnier. This showed the kind of father-daughter bond both share, on and off the social media limelight.

“It be your own people,” Deiondra Sanders replied to Deion Sanders' comment on Instagram.

The 31-year-old has been a vocal supporter of the Buffaloes football program for the past year. She regularly attends games at the Folsom Field and backs Coach Prime and her brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

Expect her to do the same next season, whether her father likes her hair.

