“My baby GONE get hers” - Deiondra Sanders gets a special shoutout from Coach Prime for her new fashion project

Deion Sanders is one of the biggest motivators on social media. So, when it comes to cheering on his own kids, he is at the forefront there as well. Coach Prime knows success when he sees it.

The Colorado head coach has his sons Shedeur and Shilo under his wings in the Buffaloes football program. His younger daughter. Shelomi has joined the Colorado basketball program and eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. is a successful entrepreneur helping his father tap into his brand. So how could daughter Deiondra be left behind.

Coach Prime is cheering on his daughter Deiondra for her new fashion project as she announces her success with the Texas Longhorns first lady Loreal Sarkisian.

Deion cheers daughter Deiondra Sanders' fashion success

Deiondra Sanders shared the success of her new fashion project with stylist Loreal Sarkisian on Instagram. They used their fashion project to help raise money for scholarships through Texas ESX Houston. So the media communications professional is helping out the Texas Longhorns first lady for a great cause.

Deion Sanders cheered his daughter's success on social media with a comment on her post. What the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said would always be music to the ears of any kid coming from their father.

"My baby GONE get hers," Coach Prime wrote in the comments.

Deiondra Sanders has grown close to Loreal Sarkisian in recent times and the duo has hung out and worked together on numerous occasions. When the cause is that good, it is bound to get succed. Will Coach Prime succeed in his cause?

Changing the Colorado football scenes

Deion Sanders has become the catalyst of change that the Buffaloes longed for for years. Ever since he has come in, the program has found their way on an upward trajectory. It applies to both the on-field performances and the off-field hype around the program, resulting in huge economic gains for the Buffaloes.

The latest numbers on the program are astonishing. According to some stats shared by Coach Prime, he has helped increase Colorado merchandise sales by a whopping 892%. That's not all. The ticketing revenue has also seen a boost of $14 million. Couple that up with the teams' performances in the last six weeks and it can be said that the Buffaloes are rising.

It's just Sanders' first year in Boulder and it would be interesting to see what all he can still accomplish with the team. Can he lift the national championship with them one day?