Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders flaunts $6000 worth Chanel bag in throwback post

Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is fast becoming a fan favorite due to her fashion sense. On Wednesday, the businesswoman took to Instagram to share a throwback story of herself in a fashionable outfit. The 31-year-old’s pictures were of her flaunting her Coco Chanel bag, worth $6000, in the photos.

Deiondra has recently been involved in the fashion industry, working with the Texas Longhorns' first lady, Loreal Sarkisian, in a venture. The duo organized fashion events together that got a shoutout from Deiondra’s mother, Carolyn Chambers. It looks like Sarkisian’s fashion bug has bitten Deiondra.

Here is the throwback story of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, flaunting her Coco Chanel handbag:

Coach Prime's eldest daughter shared the IG story

“This ain't for everybody,” Deiondra wrote in the caption of the Instagram post uploaded in September.

Recently, she made headlines for sporting a $1700 fur coat. The bright pink coat was coupled with black shoes, making for a captivating post on Instagram. It was a big hit among her 273,000+ followers on the social media platform.

In November last year, she uploaded some pictures in a quirky new yellow outfit. Even her red head warmer made it even more peculiar. Deiondra matched the color of the outfit with her phone pouch and had black sunglasses on. Impeccable fashion, as always.

When Deiondra Sanders joined forces with Loreal Sarkisian

Just as the 2023 college football season began in August, Deiondra Sanders teamed up with the Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

While Loreal was the face of the collaboration, Deiondra saw the backend work of it all. They also went to Fox Network to discuss gameday fashion and much more. Coach Prime’s daughter even shared a short snippet for her followers.

Deiondra’s fashion endeavors with Sarkisian also got a shoutout from her mother, Carolyn Chambers. Chambers attended one of the events her daughter and Loreal Sarkisian put together and was left impressed with the work.

It appears Deiondra isn't a newbie to the fashion world at all. But her fans would know that by now, wouldn't they?

