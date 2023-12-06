Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is making waves on social media with her stunning vacation pictures. Deiondra has supported the Buffaloes throughout the tough 2033 season, attending games and sharing her infectious enthusiasm on social platforms.

Colorado’s season is over now, with the Buffs losing six of their last eight games, ending the season 4-8. It looks like Coach Prime’s daughter is taking some time off. She posted some photos of her recent vacation on Instagram with the caption:

"I’m wired different. You can’t phase me💚 #blessed"

Fans flooded her Instagram comments with admiration, with one user (@heathermaay) describing her as a:

"Bronzed lil beach barbiiee."

Here are some of the other comments on her photos:

In the photos, Deiondra Sanders is on a yacht basking in the sunshine.

Deion Sanders is losing players by the second

Everyone knew that the offseason would be challenging for Deion Sanders after a horrendous end to the 2023 college football season. The Colorado Buffaloes face a tumultuous offseason as numerous players have entered the transfer portal. This is a common trend in the college football landscape.

In 2024, the Buffaloes will leave the Pac-12 to play in the Big 12. To be prepared, Sanders and his team are actively seeking to address key positions, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines and at linebacker.

However, the team is currently grappling with the departure of three starters, including the center Van Wells and left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan. Both players played crucial roles in the 2022 season and will be missed as the Buffaloes look to rebuild their offensive line. Running back Anthony Hankerson and tight end Louis Pasarello have also entered the transfer portal.

Coaching roles also getting empty at Colorado

In addition to the player exodus, the coaching staff is undergoing significant changes, too. Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has left for San Diego State, taking offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle with him. Tight ends coach Tim Brewster resigned, while defensive ends coach Nick Williams has accepted a position at Syracuse.

As the Buffaloes navigate these transitions, there are also uncertainties about the coaching lineup. Deion Sanders believes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will take on a more prominent role.

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has repeatedly expressed interest in joining Sanders’ coaching staff. However, his lack of coaching experience suggests a potential role as an analyst rather than a coaching position.

The offseason's complexity is magnified as Colorado aims to position itself as a formidable contender in the Big 12 in the upcoming season. Deion Sanders, known for his resilience, faces the arduous task of rebuilding the team and the coaching staff to ensure a competitive edge next season.