Hall of Famer Warren Sapp joins Colorado as Deion Sanders’ coaching staff gets NFL-heavy alongside Dennis Thurman, Kevin Mathis and Trevor Reilly

Deion Sanders has brought a seismic change to Colorado and Warren Sapp wants to be a part of it. The once struggling Buffaloes look formidable under his tutelage and that has attracted NFL Hall of Famer Sapp to Colorado

Sapp joins the already NFL-heavy coaching staff in Boulder as Sanders plots his team's way to a potential national championship. The Buffaloes have started strong this season after a dismal last year, already showcasing the Deion Sanders effect.

Sanders' staff already boasts the likes of Trevor Reilly, Kevin Mathis, and Dennis Thurman. With Warren Sapp also roped in, the Colorado coaching staff looks even more star-studded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Warren Sapp confirms Colorado move

Super Bowl champion Warren Sapp confirmed to the fans that he is indeed going to Colorado to team up with Deion Sanders. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Sapp said he sees Sanders loving the kids and there is nothing phony about it.

"I am going to get everything, get the paperwork, and I am gonna go to work," Sapp confirmed to Eisen.

Expand Tweet

Sapp also defended Sanders' Heisman talk, saying the other programs promise the athletes a bunch of other stuff and money. For him, Colorado presents the student athletes with an opportunity to join a movement for the love of the game.

It looks like Warren Sapp is all in on Coach Prime's philosophy and he is ready to work.

Coach Prime building Colorado from scratch

Deion Sanders inherited the Buffaloes program at rock bottom. The team ended last season with just one win and Coach Prime knew he had his work cut out for him. So he immediately got to work rebuilding the program from scratch.

Colorado St Colorado Football

Sanders cleared out most of the roster he inherited and brought in a number of players he said had superior talent.

He also hired former New York Jets linebacker Trevor Reilly as the Quality Control Analyst, along with Jackson State defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and Kevin Mathis as his cornerback coach.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 at the end of game week 2 and look formidable. With Warren Sapp's arrival, the team gets a little more edge to dream big.

Will the Buffaloes be able to sustain the momentum they have? How will Sapp's hiring benefit the team? These are some questions that need an immediate answer. But right now, fans are enjoying the rise of a sleeping giant.