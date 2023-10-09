Deion Sanders' first wife Carolyn Chambers cheers on Deiondra Sanders’ fashion endeavors with Loreal Sarkisian, “beautiful”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a family full of enterprising kids with three of them currently playing college football and basketball, another one boosting the social media presence of Colorado, and the eldest venturing into the fashion world.

Deiondra Sanders is Coach Prime's eldest daughter with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, a real estate agent and is probably one of his most passionate supporters.

Deiondra is a well-known fashionista and over the weekend, she attended an exclusive fashion event. It was centered around Neiman Marcus and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Carolyn Chambers posted pictures from the show featuring her daughter on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Beautiful!"

Enter caption

Deion Sanders gets an unlikely ally

Though, the Arizona State Sun Devils lost narrowly to Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes, ASU athletic director Ray Anderson was full of praise for Coach Prime.

Ray Anderson was just as shocked as everybody that Arizona State sold out its game against Colorado at the Mountain America Stadium with 54,086 spectators.

It has never happened for a clash against the Buffaloes before and there's one man he gives the credit to.

“Colorado has never produced, to my knowledge, a sellout in this stadium in the time I’ve been here,” said Anderson. “What does that tell you? That tells you that everybody wins because we’ll sell more concessions."

"We’ll sell more hot dogs, we’ll sell more water, we’ll sell more beer. There’ll be more people paying for parking. That’s good for everybody. That’s community impact that we realize is important. You got to give Deion credit,” he continued.

There have been grumblings about Deion Sanders pulling in celebrities to Colorado games since the season started but Anderson sees nothing wrong with the practice.

“I’ve heard from folks that all the entertainers and rappers and Rock Johnson and others on the sideline were starting to agitate the people,” Anderson said. “Hey, if those are his friends and supporters of his programs, he’s got a right to have them down there. If people are offended because they think it’s a recruiting advantage because you have a well-known rapper who is a good friend of Deion who wants to come down and visit the sidelines, that’s just the way of the world. Too bad. Go get your stars and entertainers.”

The Deion Sanders pull isn't showing any signs of waning anytime soon and college football simply has to enjoy it till it lasts.