Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders attends charity match in stunning pink dress: In Photos

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' firstborn daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been at the forefront of his brand as an outspoken defender and fan of his wherever he has coached.

She recently stepped out to attend a charity gala for the Afrikicks Foundation, which aims to provide shoes for children in Africa, in a stunning pink dress, setting tongues wagging on social media.

Deiondra recently partnered with Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and a fellow fashion enthusiast to discuss Sarkisian's fashion venture, Game Day Fashions.

Deiondra Sanders' background

Deiondra Sanders is the daughter of Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers, his first wife, whom he married in 1989.

Deiondra was born in April 1992 and has one brother, Deion Sanders Jr., and three half-siblings, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders from Coach Prime's second marriage, to Pilar Sanders.

Deiondra is the director of communications for Sc3 Sports Management alongside being a businesswoman with her own hairline named “Love Me Extensions” and shoe business named “House of Sole."

She once described her early life growing up:

“The bitter part is because I was always judged a lot at school, I didn’t have, like, as many friends. I was always traveling with my parents. But it was great because, I mean, I probably grew up how every kid would want to, so that was the great part, the sweet part. It was traveling all the time, meeting celebrities, we had chefs.”

Deiondra Sanders has never been far from controversy, and last year she was in the middle of a Twitter storm due to the claims that she made about Jackson State, where her father was the coach.

“People don't know that they are killings on the (Jackson State) campus every few months,” Deiondra Sanders said. “Yeah, they don't know that. They are breaking into the locker rooms and stealing from the students. It is kind of like my dad giving back to the community, but what is the community giving back to my dad? He doesn't feel safe there.”

She later apologized for the comments and admitted that she had exaggerated the claims.

Deiondra Sanders had a controversial moment during his dad and stepmom Pilar Sandar's divorce when she went on a rant on Twitter in 2011.

She disputed Pilar Sanders' version of events when Pilar said that she had found out about her divorce from Coach Prime via TMZ.

"#HowYouDidntKnow but yo boxes have been packed for weeks now."

Deiondra has been at the forefront of supporting her father and regularly attends games. She has even adopted the Coach Prime motto at Colorado, "We coming!"