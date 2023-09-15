Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows off her ice in Colorado's Week 2 game vs. Nebraska: WATCH

Deion Sanders and his Colorado team are currently all the rage in college football. Pilar Sanders, Deion's ex-wife, was among the fans who thronged the Folsom Field Stadium to watch the Buffs down the Nebraska Cornhuskers last weekend.

Pilar, who was Deion Sanders' second wife from 1998 to 2013, is also the mother of Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who play under Coach Prime at Colorado.

She took the opportunity to watch her sons shine and showed off her jewelry, which was an iced-out necklace with the letter "S," presumably meaning the first letter of her sons' names.

Pilar Sanders shared a clip of herself at the game on her Instagram account with the caption:

"@cubuffsfootball vs. @huskerfootball was so hot all I needed was ICE!"

Pilar Sanders was also present at the Amon G. Carter Stadium when Colorado began its season with an upset win over last season's College Football Playoff finalists, the TCU Horned Frogs.

After the game, she joined her ex-husband, Deion Sanders, in praising quarterback Shedeur Sanders' brilliance with a post on Instagram.

"Started 'em all young. You can tell by my guns."

The controversy around Pilar Sanders

Pilar Sanders, who is a social media influencer and known fitness enthusiast, has also appeared in popular movies like "Mod Squad" (1999) and "Percentage" (2014).

After their divorce in 2013, Deion Sanders got full custody of all three of their children.

Pilar subsequently alleged that Coach Prime had punched and kicked one of his sons, and in 2015, she was ordered by a court of law to pay Deion $1 million for defamation.

According to the Dallas Observer, Pilar acted bizarrely during the Collin County Court hearing. She questioned the court's authority since she was "not a part of the United States corporation." Pilar was sentenced to seven days in jail for contempt.

When Shilo Sanders was returned to her custody, he made a controversial statement, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth and putting me in a healthy, loving environment," Shilo had reportedly said.

The family seems to have no ill will towards each other, with Pilar regularly attending Deion Sanders' games to support her sons, often bringing along her daughter Shelomi as well.