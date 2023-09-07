Who is the mother of Deion Sanders' kids? A closer look at the Colorado HC's family tree

After the sensational performance of Colorado State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the question of who is the mother of Deion Sanders' kids has popped up repeatedly.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has recaptured the nation's imagination with his feel-good story leading the Colorado Buffaloes into a winning era after a woeful couple of seasons.

Deion Sanders is doing it with the help of two of his sons, talented safety Shilo Sanders and sensational quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But who is the mother of Deion Sanders' kids?

Deion Sanders Family Tree: Coach Prime has five kids with two different women

Caroline Chambers

Deion Sanders' first wife was Caroline Chambers, whom he married in 1989. Chambers is the mother of Deion Sanders' kids, 31-year-old Deiondra and 29-year-old Deion Jr.

They got divorced in 1998, and Sanders got remarried a year later.

The mother of Deion Sanders' kids is currently a real estate broker with a master's degree in business administration with a tax specialization obtained from Texas State.

Pilar Biggar

Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggar divorced after 12 years of marriage. They have three kids together: Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders.

When Pilar and Deion divorced in 2013, Sanders got custody of all three children. In 2015, Pilar was ordered by the courts to pay Coach Prime $1 million for defamation claims that he kicked and punched one of his sons.

Shilo, who was 13 at the time, reportedly made a controversial statement when he was returned to the custody of his mother.

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth, and putting me in a healthy loving environment," Shilo said.

Pilar Biggar Sanders made an appearance to watch her sons play the season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs, posting pictures of the event on her Instagram page.

One thing that both the mother of Deion Sanders' kids and the famous coach agree on is their son's talent.

After the game, Pilar took to Instagram to explain Shedeur Sanders' brilliance.

"Started 'em all young. You can tell by my guns," Pilar wrote.

Coach Prime, in his post-game press conference, waxed lyrical about his son as well.

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Sanders said. "A lot of guys you doubted -- one of them from an HBCU -- I think he had 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him, tremendously."

Deion Sanders is currently dating businesswoman and television personality Tracey Edmonds.