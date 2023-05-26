Deion Sanders has been in the spotlight for the vast majority of his life, including both his professional and private life. The latter took center stage in 2013 when the Hall of Famer divorced his wife Pilar after 13 years of marriage. It dominated the headlines as one of the more high-profile divorces in recent memory.

With the divorce, the supermodel and actress lost custody of her three kids for unknown reasons. Sanders' son, Shilo, was just 13 years old when the divorce happened. Shilo was later reunited with his mother and was happy to be with her again while having some words for his father:

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth, and putting me in a healthy loving environment."

The court made Pilar pay the Atlanta Falcons great $1 million in 2015 over malicious claims he "kicked" and "choked" one of his sons. The couple has two other children together: son Sheduer and daughter Shelomi.

Did Shilo Sanders play football like his father?

Shilo started his college football journey at the University of South Carolina for two seasons. He played defensive back like his dad for 14 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls. Over his two seasons at South Carolina, he had 34 total tackles with one fumble recovery.

In 2021, he would transfer to Jackson State, where Deion was the head football coach. Shilo was a Second-Team All-SWAC selection, tying for second in the conference with four interceptions in his first season with the team.

( 📸 @francoisvisuals_ ) #THEEILOVE I’m Extremely Grateful for my experience here at Jackson State ! Ain’t nun like a HBCU , Thank y’all for all the Love and Support #BIG21 CEO( 📸 @francoisvisuals_ ) #THEEILOVE I’m Extremely Grateful for my experience here at Jackson State ! Ain’t nun like a HBCU , Thank y’all for all the Love and Support #BIG21 #Headachegang™️ CEO ( 📸 @francoisvisuals_ ) https://t.co/PsMeM4uOFp

The defensive back had 15 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception with Jackson State last season. Deion Sanders was hired as the head coach at the University of Colorado last December. Shilo will join his younger brother and quarterback Sheduer and his dad at Colorado this upcoming season.

