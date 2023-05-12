Create

Atlanta Falcons Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 12, 2023 01:55 GMT
Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7-10 record and bottom of the NFC South. While that may not be as bad as some of the other teams in the league, they were arguably one of the weakest teams in the league.

They finished bottom of a division where not a single team finished with a positive record. Over the last two years under Arthur Smith, they have finished with identical 7-10 records.

This season, they must improve. They have had a huge upheaval at the quarterback position over the last few years as Matt Ryan left last year. Marcus Mariota replaced him last season but he himself was replaced by Desmond Ridder in the final weeks, who will be the starter this season.

To go any better than the last two seasons, these are the following teams they must face.

Atlanta Falcons Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10vs. Panthers1 p.m.Fox
2Sep. 17vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
3Sep. 24@ Lions1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1@ Jaguars (London)9:30 a.m.ESPN+
5Oct. 8vs. Texans1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 15vs. Commanders1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 22@ Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox
8Oct. 29@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 5vs. Vikings1 p.m.Fox
10Nov. 12@ Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
11Nov. 19BYE
12Nov. 26vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
13Dec. 3@ Jets1 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 10vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 17@ PanthersTBDTBD
16Dec. 24vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox
17Dec. 31@ Bears1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7@ SaintsTBDTBD

Atlanta Falcons Home Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10vs. Panthers1 p.m.Fox
2Sep. 17vs. Packers1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 8vs. Texans1 p.m.Fox
6Oct. 15vs. Commanders1 p.m.CBS
9Nov. 5vs. Vikings1 p.m.Fox
11Nov. 19BYE
12Nov. 26vs. Saints1 p.m.Fox
14Dec. 10vs. Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
16Dec. 24vs. Colts1 p.m.Fox

Atlanta Falcons Away Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
3Sep. 24@ Lions1 p.m.Fox
4Oct. 1@ Jaguars (London)9:30 a.m.ESPN+
7Oct. 22@ Buccaneers1 p.m.Fox
8Oct. 29@ Titans1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12@ Cardinals4:05 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3@ Jets1 p.m.Fox
15Dec. 17@ PanthersTBDTBD
17Dec. 31@ Bears1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7@ SaintsTBDTBD

