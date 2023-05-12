Atlanta Falcons Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7-10 record and bottom of the NFC South. While that may not be as bad as some of the other teams in the league, they were arguably one of the weakest teams in the league.
They finished bottom of a division where not a single team finished with a positive record. Over the last two years under Arthur Smith, they have finished with identical 7-10 records.
This season, they must improve. They have had a huge upheaval at the quarterback position over the last few years as Matt Ryan left last year. Marcus Mariota replaced him last season but he himself was replaced by Desmond Ridder in the final weeks, who will be the starter this season.