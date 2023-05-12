Atlanta Falcons Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Atlanta Falcons finished with a 7-10 record and bottom of the NFC South. While that may not be as bad as some of the other teams in the league, they were arguably one of the weakest teams in the league.

They finished bottom of a division where not a single team finished with a positive record. Over the last two years under Arthur Smith, they have finished with identical 7-10 records.

This season, they must improve. They have had a huge upheaval at the quarterback position over the last few years as Matt Ryan left last year. Marcus Mariota replaced him last season but he himself was replaced by Desmond Ridder in the final weeks, who will be the starter this season.

To go any better than the last two seasons, these are the following teams they must face.

Atlanta Falcons Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Jets 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Panthers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Saints TBD TBD

Atlanta Falcons Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox

Atlanta Falcons Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 3 Sep. 24 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 7 Oct. 22 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 @ Jets 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 17 @ Panthers TBD TBD 17 Dec. 31 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Saints TBD TBD

