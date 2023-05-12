Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for a new start in the 2023 season. After a couple of years where they kept changing quarterbacks from Sam Darnold to late-stage Cam Newton to Baker Mayfield, they finally have their future star in first overall pick, Bryce Young.

Even though Andy Dalton has been named the starter, it is expected Young will soon take over in a few seasons, if not during the course of this year. The Panthers faithful will be hoping that they can go better than the past few seasons.

The Carolina Panthers finished second in the NFC South last season, but only because it was the weakest division in the NFL. Their 7-10 record was the same as all the teams below them.

They will look around and find that their division is still not the strongest around and hope to make the playoffs, now that Tom Brady has retired from the Buccaneers. If they are to do so, they will need to overcome the following teams.

Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Saints (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 @ Bears (TNF) 8:20 p.m Prime 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Falcons TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Buccaneers TBD TBD

Carolina Panthers Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 2 Sep. 18 vs. Saints (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Falcons TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Buccaneers TBD TBD

Carolina Panthers Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 @ Bears (TNF) 8:20 p.m Prime 12 Nov. 26 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS

