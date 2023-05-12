Create

Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 12, 2023 02:55 GMT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
The Carolina Panthers are getting ready for a new start in the 2023 season. After a couple of years where they kept changing quarterbacks from Sam Darnold to late-stage Cam Newton to Baker Mayfield, they finally have their future star in first overall pick, Bryce Young.

Even though Andy Dalton has been named the starter, it is expected Young will soon take over in a few seasons, if not during the course of this year. The Panthers faithful will be hoping that they can go better than the past few seasons.

The Carolina Panthers finished second in the NFC South last season, but only because it was the weakest division in the NFL. Their 7-10 record was the same as all the teams below them.

They will look around and find that their division is still not the strongest around and hope to make the playoffs, now that Tom Brady has retired from the Buccaneers. If they are to do so, they will need to overcome the following teams.

Carolina Panthers Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channel
1Sep. 10@ Falcons1 p.m.FOX
2Sep. 18vs. Saints (MNF)7:15 p.m.ESPN
3Sep. 24@ Seahawks4:05 p.m.CBS
4Oct. 1vs. Vikings1 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 8@ Lions1 p.m.FOX
6Oct. 15@ Dolphins1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 22BYE
8Oct. 29vs. Texans1 p.m.FOX
9Nov. 5vs. Colts4:05 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 9@ Bears (TNF)8:20 p.mPrime
11Nov. 19vs. Cowboys1 p.m.FOX
12Nov. 26@ Titans1 p.m.FOX
13Dec. 3@ Buccaneers1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10@ Saints1 p.m.FOX
15Dec. 17vs. FalconsTBDTBD
16Dec. 24vs. Packers1 p.m.FOX
17Dec. 31@ Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 6 or 7vs. BuccaneersTBDTBD

Edited by Rit Nanda
