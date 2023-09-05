"Started them all young" - Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders pens a warm message for their son Shedeur's success in Week 1

Shedeur Sanders transferred under Deion Sanders to the Colorado igniting much debate. His induction from Jackson State University was unwelcome unless he delivered a massive performance.

Shedeur created a school record in the Week 1 game that saw Colorado earn a stunning upset against TCU. He broke the school record scoring 510 yards and four touchdowns on the game day.

Pilar Sanders's warm message for son Shedeur's tremendous display

Pilar, Deion's ex-wife and mother to Shedeur took to her IG account to share a heartfelt message. She expressed her pride as a mother along with a photo from the game day.

She wrote,

"Started 'em all young. You can tell by my guns."

Pilar currently has complete custody of her three children with Deion. She was spotted amongst the spectators on Shedeur's game day along with Shelomi Sanders.

Deion Sanders' views on Shedeur's big debut

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, transfers from JSU, became Sanders' wingmen in the massive victory. Shedeur completed 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards, creating a record for most passing yards by a player in his FBS debut in the last 25 years.

Deion showed appreciation for Shedeur:

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Deion Sanders said, "A lot of guys you doubted -- one of them from an HBCU -- I think he had 510 yards passing in a Power 5 football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him, tremendously."

Sanders also praised Travis Hunter calling him his "other son." Shedeur thanked his parents after his performance for their constant support.

