Deion Sanders' wives have definitely made the football legend's personal life the topic of conversation. Apart from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Coach Prime is known for his somehow messy relationships.

Caroline Chambers is the first of Deion Sanders' wives, they got married in 1989, and they have two children together, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr. They got divorced in 1998. She remarried former Dallas Mavericks player, Erick Strickland.

Chambers is a real estate broker with a master's degree in business administration with a tax specialization from Texas State.

Deion Sander remarried Pilar Biggar-Sanders, a year after his divorce from Chambers. Deion and Pilar share three children, two sons, Shilo and Shedeur and one daughter, Shelomi.

Pilar is an actress, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer with 173,000 Instagram followers. The 48-year-old appeared in the movie "Percentage" released in 2014.

Sanders is currently in a relationship with Tracey Edmonds, a former TV host and businesswoman whom he's been dating for 11 years.

How did Deion Sanders' wives affect his relationship with his kids

Coach Prime made news recently when his two sons; football prospects Shilo and Shedeur Sanders entered the transfer portal from Jackson State and followed him to Colorado. It appears as if Deion Sanders' divorces did not negatively impact his relationship with his kids.

Pilar filed for divorce from Deion Sanders in 2013, and he got full custody of their three children. However, son Shilo Sanders did not hold back when he was returned to full custody under his mother:

"After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full-time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth, and putting me in a healthy loving environment."

In 2015, Pilar was mandated by a court of law to pay $1 million to Sanders due to claims that were not substantiated that he kicked and choked one of his sons.

In 2011, Deiondra, Sanders' daughter with Caroline went on a tirade on Twitter against Pilar who was her stepmother then. Deiondra called her a "Gold Digging h*e".

Deion Sanders' wives and his children have definitely made his social life the stuff of column inches.