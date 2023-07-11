Who is Colorado HC Deion Sanders ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers? A glimpse into Prime's personal life as a NFL superstar

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was married to model Carolyn Chambers from 1989-1998. They have two children together: daughter Deiondra Sanders and son Deion Sanders Jr. The divorce happened over 25 years ago, but people have been discussing the pair's failed marriage.

Who is Carolyn Chambers, and what is she doing now? Let's take a look at her personal life and what exactly happened.

Who is Carolyn Chambers?

Carolyn Chambers graduated with her bachelor's degree from Florida Atlantic and her master's from Texas State. Her degree is in business administration in tax and specialization.

Chambers holds a few jobs as she is a tax specialist, a notary signature agent and a real estate broker. She is 52 years old and has amassed more than 9,700 followers on her personal Instagram account.

When did Carolyn Chambers and Deion Sanders get married, and why are they divorced?

Chambers was the first wife of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. They dated for one year before getting married in September 1989. The couple remained married for a little more than a decade before separating and finalizing a divorce.

Neither Sanders nor Chambers spoke about the reasoning of the divorce, but some sources claimed "unresolved issues" as the main reason the two split up. Both eventually remarried as Chambers is married to former professional basketball player Erick Strickland.

After their marriage ended and they divorced, the court granted custody of their two children to Chambers. Sanders was able to visit the children whenever he wanted, but he talked about attempting suicide because he could not handle the stress of losing custody back then.

What was Deion Sanders like back then while they were together?

It does not seem like the two were at a great point as Deion Sanders wrote an autobiography released the same year as his divorce. The title of the book was "Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," so you can already see the underlying factors into the relationship.

In the book he talks about how those three factors were unable to completely fill a void that was in him. Instead, he relationship with Christ ultimately did so.

It seems both Sanders and Chambers have moved on from their previous marriage and are doing well.

