Deion Sanders turns the heat up on his kids, drops bizarre Father’s Day rankings

Deion Sanders is regarded as one of the NFL's greatest cornerbacks and is ranked as such by many fans. The Hall of Famer took the time for some ranking of his own with his five children on Father's Day.

Sanders took to Twitter to share a group text he had with the children and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach didn't hold back. He put his oldest daughter, Deiondra, as his number one child. Next, Deion Sanders Jr., or "Bucky" was ranked second.

Shedeur Sanders, or "Grown" explained to his father that he was on a plane but that wasn't good enough of an excuse for the former Dallas Cowboys star.

His younger daughter, Shelomi Sanders, aka "Bossy", was ranked third on his list. It is unknown where Deion Sanders ranked Shedeur or his other son Shilo Sanders on the list.

Deiondra and Sanders Jr. came from Deion's first marriage to his wife Carolyn Chambers. Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi are from his second marriage with his wife Pilar Sanders. Football runs deep in the Sanders family as Sanders Jr. played wide receiver at SMU for three seasons.

Shilo took his talents to the University of South Carolina where he played cornerback like his dad. He played two seasons with the school before transferring to Jackson State to play for his dad after the 2020 season.

* Jackson State University 2021 All-SWAC Football Second Team Defense * DB Shilo Sanders * Jackson State University https://t.co/11nDTv7gTM

Shedeur Sanders started at quarterback for Jackson State under his dad, winning the SWAC Freshman of the Year award. In two seasons at the school, Shedeur threw for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with nine rushing touchdowns.

Will Deion Sanders have any of his children with him at Colorado?

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

The NFL legend will have his sons Shedeur and Shilo with him in Colorado for the upcoming college football season. Sanders is looking to rebuild a Buffaloes program that has just two winning seasons since 2013.

He has used the transfer portal to help construct the roster. We'll see how Sanders and his sons fare in turning around the program and getting a winning season this year.

