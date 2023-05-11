Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

The Dallas Cowboys played quite well last season, but similar to every year, they were unable to make it to the NFC Championship Game. Once again they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, as their offense wasn't able to compliment their outstanding defense.

Dak Prescott will be under immense pressure next season as there is a sense around the league that the franchise might be forced to make tough decisions if they don't have a successful season in 2023.

Last season, the Cowboys failed to win the division and finished the season with a record of 12-5. They showed flashes of excellence but in big games, they usually disappointed. It will be interesting to see how they will perform this upcoming season, as they have improved their roster in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep 10 New York Giants 2 3 4 5 Oct 8 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Dallas Cowboys Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel

Dallas Cowboys Away Schedule 2023:

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep 10 New York Giants 5 Oct 8 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC

The full schedule will be out at 8 PM ET, May 11.

