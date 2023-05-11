New York Jets Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

The New York Jets made the blockbuster acquisition of Aaron Rodgers via a trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and they have emerged as Super Bowl contenders for this upcoming season.

Last season, the Jets struggled with quarterbacks as Zach Wilson lost the locker room and Mike White despite his valiant efforts wasn't able to lead them to playoffs.

The Jets have a stacked roster on both ends and with Aaron Rodgers, the expectations are set quite high for the franchise. Last season, they had one of the best defenses in the league, yet finished last in their division with a record of 7-10.

They have a pretty tough schedule for the 2023 NFL season, and it will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers will be able to lead them to a successful season.

New York Jets Schedule 2023 and Opponents:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep 11 Buffalo Bills 8:15 ESPN 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins 3:00 PM Prime 13 14 15 16 17 18

New York Jets Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep 11 Buffalo Bills 8:15 ESPN 12 Nov. 24 Miami Dolphins 3:00 PM Prime

New York Jets Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel

The full schedule will get released at 8 PM ET, May 11.

