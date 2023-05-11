Miami Dolphins Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The 2023 NFL season will be an important campaign for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The QB was the frontrunner for the MVP award before going down with multiple concussion and eventually ending his 2022 season. Here is how the Dolphins' schedule looks like heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2023 and Opponents

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels
9 Nov 5 Kansas City Chiefs 9:30 a.m ET
12 Nov 24 New York Jets 3 p.m. ET Prime Video

Miami Dolphins Home Schedule 2023

The Miami Dolphins will have matchups against the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, at home.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels
9 Nov 25 Kansas City Chiefs (at Germany) 9:30 a.m ET Prime Video

Miami Dolphins Away Schedule 2023

The Miami Dolphins will visit the following teams through the course of the 18 Week 2023 NFL season - New York Jets, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders.

Week Date Team Time Channel
12 Nov 24 New York Jets 3 p.m. ET Prime Video
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins 2023 Season Outlook

Playing without their QB1 in Tua Tagovailoa in the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins gave a tough fight to the divisional rivals Buffalo Bills. They aimed to secure their first playoff win in over 20 years before eventually going down 34-21 in the divisional round of 2022 playoffs.

Tua Tagovailoa was having a great run last year and was frontrunner for the MVP award. He threw for over 3500 yards with 25 touchdowns.

However he suffered multiple concussions over the course of the 2022 season. The first one was in a Week 3 game against the Bills and eventually a season-ending concussion in week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. He is now recovering well.

The Miami Dolphins will have a good offseason. They roped in CB Jalen Ramsey from the Rams. They selected well in the 2023 NFL draft, picking good pieces on the offense as well as the defensive side. One of the exciting prospects to watchout for the Dolphins from the draft is RB Devon Achane.

This will be an exciting season to watch for the Miami Dolphins.

