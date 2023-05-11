New England Patriots Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents, and more

The New England Patriots are coming off a disappointing season as they missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons since Tom Brady's departure.
Quarterback Mac Jones wasn't able to build on a successful rookie season. He had difficulties in getting along with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, both of whom filled in for former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
The Patriots have brought in Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator and Patriots fans are hoping that he will bring the best out of Mac Jones. However, even if Jones plays well, the Patriots' road to playoffs is extremely tough. Their defense is stacked and with the New York Jets getting Aaron Rodgers, there is a possibility that the six-time Super Bowl champions might finish last in their division.
New England Patriots Schedule 2023 and Opponents:
New England Patriots Home Schedule 2023:
New England Patriots Away Schedule 2023:
The full schedule will get released at 8 PM ET, May 11.
