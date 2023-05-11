Green Bay Packers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love will look to kickstart the 2023 NFL season on a high note, in the post Aaron Rodgers era. Here is how their schedule looks for the 2023 NFL Season.

Green Bay Packers Schedule 2023 and Opponents

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Green Bay Packers Home Schedule 2023

The Green Bay Packers play the following teams at home in Lambeau Field - Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week Date Team Time Channel Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Green Bay Packers Away Schedule 2023

Jordan Love and the Packer will visit the following teams in the 2023 NFL Season - Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week Date Team Time Channel Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos New York Giants Pittsburgh Steelers

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Green Bay Packers 2023 Season Outlook

The Packers had a horrible start to the 2022 NFL season. They were 4-8 in the first 12 weeks. Then Aaron Rodgers happened. The Super Bowl XLV champion brought hopes back to Green Bay with four stellar victories and a chance to make it to the postseason.

Phil Prior @Phil_Prior This looks a whole lot like the start of the Jordan Love era. This looks a whole lot like the start of the Jordan Love era. https://t.co/HX9viOnONk

But eventually, in week 18, the Packers lost to the Lions 20-16 at home in Lambeau Field. When the 2022 season ended, Aaron Rodgers was still a Packer. After contemplating retirement post the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers made his decision.

Aaron Rodgers bid adieu to the Packers this offseason, after spending over 15 years with Green Bay. The 4x MVP made his intention clear to join the New York Jets and give the Packers a chance to move past the Rodgers era.

It is now Jordan Love's time in Green Bay.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes