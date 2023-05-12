Chicago Bears Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

For the Chicago Bears, the 2023 season is set to be a special one. The team will try to build upon a good season from Justin Fields and all the additions they were able to made after trading the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a busy offseason where the team spent lots of money in free agency and got themselves a lot of draft picks, the hope is that Fields' development, along the improvements made all around the roster, will be enough to put the Bears in the fight for a playoff spot.

The NFL officially released the Chicago Bears schedule for the 2023 season. All times are ET. The confirmed broadcasts are for primetime games and special editions, such as International Games or Christmas day.

Further TV broadcasts will be announced during the rest of the offseason and divided between FOX and CBS. The Bears are set to have four primetime games in 2023:

Chicago Bears full 2023 NFL Schedule

Week 1: vs Packers, September 10, 4:25 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 2: at Buccaneers, September 17, 1:00 PM, Raymond James Stadium.

Week 3: at Chiefs, September 24, 4:25 PM, Arrowhead Stadium

Week 4: vs Broncos, October 01, 1:00 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 5: at Commanders, October 05, 8:15 PM, FedEx Field, Amazon Prime.

Week 6: vs Vikings, October 15, 1:00 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 7: vs Raiders, October 22, 1:00 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 8: at Chargers, October 29, 8:20 PM, SoFi Stadium, NBC.

Week 9: at Saints, November 05, 1:00 PM, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Week 10: vs Panthers, November 09, 8:15 PM, Soldier Field, Amazon Prime.

Week 11: at Lions, November 19, 1:00 PM, Ford Field

Week 12: at Vikings, November 27, 8:15 PM, U. S. Bank Stadium, ESPN.

Week 13: Bye week.

Week 14: vs Lions, December 10, 1:00 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 15: at Browns, December 17, TBD, FirstEnergy Stadium

Week 16: vs Cardinals, December 24, 4:25 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 17: vs Falcons, December 31, 1:00 PM, Soldier Field.

Week 18: at Packers, TBD, Lambeau Field.

