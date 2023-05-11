Detroit Lions schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and more

The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season alongside the Green Bay Packers as one of the hottest teams in football. However, also like their rivals, they failed to reach the playoffs at the final moment. Still, they managed to kick Aaron Rodgers out of the building with a frown on his face after buzzkilling their run at the postseason.
This year, the team appears to have won over the schedule makers based on what they accomplished in 2022. The team will open the year facing the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Many were surprised by the move, but the league putting Jared Goff into one of the perennially most high-pressure regular season spots is an endorsement in itself.
Will Detroit win a playoff game in 2023?
Of course, as often forgotten in the heat of Week 1, there are 17 games in a season. Aside from the showdown against the Chiefs, the Dan Campbell's team will be hoping to take the league by storm by first gaining control of the NFC North.
With Aaron Rodgers out of the door, the perennially struggling Bears franchise hoping to get off the ground, and Kirk Cousins' struggles to fully win over the public, the door might be open for Detroit.
That said, it also comes down to how the schedule makers set up the team. A series of brutal matchups can affect any team's momentum and send it swinging in the wrong direction.
The full schedule hasn't been released, but a number of games have been either nailed down or can be inferred, according to Pride of Detroit. Here's a look at how the team's schedule is shaping up.
Detroit Lions schedule 2023 and opponents
Detroit Lions home schedule 2023
Detroit Lions away schedule 2023
