Detroit Lions schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and more

The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season alongside the Green Bay Packers as one of the hottest teams in football. However, also like their rivals, they failed to reach the playoffs at the final moment. Still, they managed to kick Aaron Rodgers out of the building with a frown on his face after buzzkilling their run at the postseason.

This year, the team appears to have won over the schedule makers based on what they accomplished in 2022. The team will open the year facing the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Many were surprised by the move, but the league putting Jared Goff into one of the perennially most high-pressure regular season spots is an endorsement in itself.

Will Detroit win a playoff game in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, as often forgotten in the heat of Week 1, there are 17 games in a season. Aside from the showdown against the Chiefs, the Dan Campbell's team will be hoping to take the league by storm by first gaining control of the NFC North.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Campbell said "it's going to be a long time" before they'll know if he's their future starter



Worth noting the Lions had contract discussions about QB Jared Goff.



(via Update: #Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker will have a "redshirt" year in 2023, per HC Dan Campbell.Campbell said "it's going to be a long time" before they'll know if he's their future starterWorth noting the Lions had contract discussions about QB Jared Goff.(via @greenlight Update: #Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker will have a "redshirt" year in 2023, per HC Dan Campbell.Campbell said "it's going to be a long time" before they'll know if he's their future starterWorth noting the Lions had contract discussions about QB Jared Goff.(via @greenlight) https://t.co/jedY2AdQNs

With Aaron Rodgers out of the door, the perennially struggling Bears franchise hoping to get off the ground, and Kirk Cousins' struggles to fully win over the public, the door might be open for Detroit.

That said, it also comes down to how the schedule makers set up the team. A series of brutal matchups can affect any team's momentum and send it swinging in the wrong direction.

Sam Block @theblockspot

1. Jalen Hurts - Eagles

2. Justin Fields - Bears

3. Dak Prescott - Cowboys

4. Matthew Stafford - Rams

5. Kirk Cousins - Vikings

6. Kyler Murray - Cardinals

7. Derek Carr - Saints

8. Bryce Young - Panthers

9. Jared Goff - Lions

10. Baker Mayfield - Bucs

11.… My NFC QB1 Rankings:1. Jalen Hurts - Eagles2. Justin Fields - Bears3. Dak Prescott - Cowboys4. Matthew Stafford - Rams5. Kirk Cousins - Vikings6. Kyler Murray - Cardinals7. Derek Carr - Saints8. Bryce Young - Panthers9. Jared Goff - Lions10. Baker Mayfield - Bucs11.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My NFC QB1 Rankings:1. Jalen Hurts - Eagles2. Justin Fields - Bears3. Dak Prescott - Cowboys4. Matthew Stafford - Rams5. Kirk Cousins - Vikings6. Kyler Murray - Cardinals7. Derek Carr - Saints8. Bryce Young - Panthers9. Jared Goff - Lions10. Baker Mayfield - Bucs11.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The full schedule hasn't been released, but a number of games have been either nailed down or can be inferred, according to Pride of Detroit. Here's a look at how the team's schedule is shaping up.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023 and opponents

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 7 at Chiefs 8:20 P.M. NBC 2 3 4 Sept. 28 at Packers 8:15 P.M. Amazon Prime 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Nov. 23 vs Packers 12:30 P.M. FOX 14 15 16 Dec. 24 at Vikings TBA TBA 17 18 TBA vs Vikings TBA TBA

Detroit Lions home schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 13 Nov. 23 vs Packers 12:30 P.M. FOX 18 TBA vs Vikings TBA TBA

Detroit Lions away schedule 2023

Dan Campbell at Detroit v Green Bay

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 7 at Chiefs 8:20 P.M. NBC 4 Sept. 28 at Packers 8:15 P.M. Amazon Prime 16 Dec. 24 at Vikings TBA TBA

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes