What did Aaron Rodgers say to Jordan Love? Packers QB reveals former teammate's message after Jets trade

The Green Bay Packers have been blessed with elite quarterback talent over the years. The franchise was graced by the talent of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers back-to-back. Now, a new era beckons at Lambeau Field, as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love takes over as the Packers' QB1 in 2023.

In a candid interview with reporters, Love opened up about a heartfelt conversation he had with former teammate Aaron Rodgers following his highly publicized trade to the New York Jets:

"We talked after the trade. It was kind of just, 'Wish you the best moving forward.' He wished me the best and said he'd always be there if I needed anything or had any questions or anything... I'm always just grateful to be around him, for the time I had with him to be able to learn and be behind him."

Love shed light on Rodgers' support, emphasizing the valuable learning experience he gained while being mentored by the veteran quarterback:

"Just very grateful for it."

The exchange between Rodgers and Love offers a glimpse into the camaraderie and mentorship that existed within the Packers' locker room, despite the media-fueled narratives of a strained relationship between the two quarterbacks.

What can the Packers expect from Jordan Love?

Aaron Rodgers, who recently secured a trade to the New York Jets had been a pillar of the Packers organization for over a decade. His departure from Green Bay marks a significant shift for the franchise.

While the transition from Rodgers to Love may come with its fair share of challenges, GM Brian Gutekunst reiterated his confidence in the young QB while talking to Peter King:

"Obviously, Jordan Love sat and Aaron did a great job just kinda mentoring him. But now Jordan’s ready to play. He needs to play. I think our fans kinda realize why we’re doing what we’re doing."

With the start of the new season on the horizon, all eyes will be on Jordan Love as he aims to carve his own path and carry forward the lessons learned from his time spent alongside a future Hall of Famer.

Cheeseheads around the world eagerly await the opportunity to witness Love's growth and development as he steps into the spotlight, armed with the experience he gained under Rodgers' tutelage.

