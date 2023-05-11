The Green Bay Packers are beginning a new era this season with Jordan Love. For the first time ever, they will not have Aaron Rodgers under center, as he was traded to the New York Jets. Instead, they are betting on former backup Love, whom they are "preaching patience" for, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"He's not gonna be able to step out on the field and immediately light this up. It's going to take some time."

But Colin Cowherd thinks hoping that Love develops into an elite player should be cause for concern with in the Packers camp. Speaking on his Fox Sports show The Herd show, he said:

"Oh boy, I've said this before. Years and years ago I believed you had to give a quarterback at least two and a half to three years. But now with a seven on seven tournaments the culture has changed for quarterbacks...

"But with Jordan Love, he's been sitting around for three years. I think you make the decision by Thanksgiving. Like I want to see eight starts."

Cowherd also claimed that Love so far had failed to show any intangibles that convinced Green Bay management that he was the guy:

"You can see good very fast. You can see special in a minute. He's not special. He's not special. There's no chance he's special. If you go read [Jeff] Pearlman's book on Favre [Gunslinger], they knew Aaron was gifted by year two. They're like holy crap.

"But Favre was great, Favre was winning. They knew they were moving off Favre... but they knew by the second camp with Aaron in Green Bay... I'm saying four years of Jordan Love now. Well, hold on. you're not that talented."

Jordan Love calls succeeding Aaron Rodgers at Green bay "exciting"

It is no secret that Love has a major role to fill as Green Bay's new starter after Rodgers' departure; however, he sees the new benefits it provides. He spoke about it in a recent press conference:

“It’s exciting. I think there’s a lot of energy around it for myself. I think I can step up and be a little more vocal knowing that I’m the guy, not being the backup.”

Jordan Love also added that his experience as Rodgers' backup greatly helped him develop as a player and leader:

"I learned a lot. I was just able to watch a great quarterback: how he works every day, how he handles business in the locker room, interacts with teammates, and how he attacks every day.

"To be able to sit back as a quarterback and observe him, his footwork, how the ball comes out of his hands, how he practices every day and takes it into the game, is very valuable stuff that I was able to pick his brain on and watch him work."

In his three seasons so far with Green Bay, Jordan Love has started just one game in 10, throwing for three touchdowns against as many interceptions. With an increased role (and a contract extension), it will be interesting to see how he and his revamped team fare in a suddenly more competitive NFC North.

