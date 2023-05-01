The Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs in 2022, but will things be different next season?

Last season, Green Bay posted a 8-9 record, third in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. They started off 3-1, before going through a 1-7 midsession stretch, and then finishing 4-1 in their final five contests.

The team recently traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The future Hall of Fame quarterback played the last 18 seasons in Green Bay, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory and winning a Super Bowl MVP, as well as four NFL MVPs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Trade compensation, per sources:Jets get:🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).Packers get:🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. https://t.co/Q2vUMfyZGH

With Rodgers out of the picture, the Packers will now turn to Jordan Love as their new starting quarterback. The former Utah State star was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2020 draft. However, he has played just 10 games in three years, sitting behind Rodgers.

The Packers have no idea what they have in Love. He could turn out to be just another draft bust or may develop into a big-time star and help Green Bay fans forget about Rodgers.

Do the Green Bay Packers have what it takes to reach the playoffs next season?

Jordan Love is now The Man for the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers wasn't the only player the Packers lost to the Jets. Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who led Green Bay in receiving yards in 2022, signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason.

Second-year player Christian Watson is expected to replace Lazard and emerge as the Packers' top receiver next season.

In the draft, the team went out and got Jordan Love some pass-catching help. They selected a pair of tight ends in Oregon State's Luke Musgrave and South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft. Wide receivers Jayden Reed (Michigan State) and Dontayvion Wicks (Virginia) were also taken.

The Packers addressed their defense during the first round of the draft, taking Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick, who will join solid players like Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter With the 13th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft , the Packers select Lukas Van Ness 🧀 With the 13th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Packers select Lukas Van Ness 🧀 https://t.co/Fzh1MizzWi

Green Bay has one of the NFL's top running backs in Aaron Jones, who rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards last season. He has recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in three of the last four seasons.

Will Jordan Love and the Packers reach the postseason in 2023-24? Anything is possible, but don't expect it to happen.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes