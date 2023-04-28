Green Bay Packers Draft picks 2023: Full list of Packers selections

The Green Bay Packers had just one selection in the first round last night, but they're about to be very busy on days two and three. After successfully trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the Pack have racked up quite a few selections remaining.

They opted to use their first-round selection on Lukas Van Ness from Iowa to prove them with an elite edge rusher. The star prospect went 13th overall after the Packers and Jets swapped first-round picks. Where else is Green Bay drafting?

Green Bay Packers' draft picks and players in 2023

Here's what the Green Bay Packers have in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they've selected thus far:

Round 1 | Pick 13 (from NYJ): Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 42 (from NYJ)

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 6, Pick 207 (from NYJ)

Round 7, Pick 232

Round 7, Pick 235 (from DET via LAR)

Round 7, Pick 242 (from JAX)

Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory pick)

On day two, they'll have three picks, one of which comes from the Jets. The final day of the draft will see the Packers go on the clock an astounding seven times. Much of that (four picks in total) is in the seventh round.

The Aaron Rodgers trade landed the Green Bay Packers a lot of picks

The Packers are transitioning out of the Aaron Rodgers era, so look for them to use some of the picks to make life easier for new starter Jordan Love. The former first-round draft pick could use some protection, a wide receiver and a tight end.

Fortunately, there are several available. Michael Mayer and Darnell Washington could be top tight ends on day two. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Josh Downs figure to be selected today, too.

With so many picks to play with, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see GM Brian Gutekunst trade up at some point by packaging a few picks together. If there's a good prospect available, it would be a surprise if they didn't.

