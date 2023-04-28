Carolina Panthers Draft picks 2023: Full list of Packers selections

The Carolina Panthers have been busy on the trade block in recent years. Whether it's been trading away stars or trading for quarterbacks, the picks the Panthers originally had this draft have seriously changed.

Originally picking ninth, the Panthers moved up to number one overall and selected Bryce Young out of Alabama. Thanks to other trades, they don't have as many picks or the picks in the normal rounds. Here's where they'll be selecting and who they have taken.

Carolina Panthers' draft picks and players in 2023

Here's what the Carolina Panthers have done and are looking at in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 1 overall (from CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 39 overall

Round 3, Pick 93 overall (from SF)

Round 4, Pick 114 overall

Round 4, Pick 132 overall (from SF)

Round 5, Pick 145 overall

Thanks to the Christian McCaffrey trade, the Panthers recouped some of the lost picks they had spent on Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. They then turned around and traded four high picks and DJ Moore to get Young.

As a result, they have two picks on Day 2 and five picks remaining in the entire draft. They spent free agency loading up their offense for whichever quarterback they picked first overall, so they have a good roster that seems ready to compete in the weak NFC South.

As far as team needs, the Panthers could use another edge rusher to pair with star Brian Burns. The former first-round selection would benefit from having a partner on the opposite side of the line.

The Carolina Panthers need another edge rusher

Another wide receiver to round out a trio of Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and a rookie could be a good pick, too. They also need an inside linebacker and another defensive tackle to pair with another former first-round pick in Derrick Brown.

Even though they were selecting first overall, this is not a porous roster. Bryce Young will have what he needs on day one, so the remaining five picks can be used to bolster the defense or for moving around in the draft.

