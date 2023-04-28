Kansas City Chiefs Draft picks 2023: Full list of Chiefs selections

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign, and this year the draft is in Kansas City as well. Thousands of Chiefs fans were present to watch the mega event as they waited to see which players general manager Brett Veach would draft.

Over the last few years, the Chiefs have done an excellent job in drafting players, which is why expectations remain high for them to get the best available players.

Prior to any trade, the Chiefs have these picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1, no. 31

Round 2, no. 63

Round 3, no. 95

Round 4, nos. 122 and 134

Round 5, no. 166

Round 6, 178 and 217

Round 7, 249 and 250

Kansas City Chiefs Draft picks 2023: First Round

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected defensive edge Felix Anudike-Usomah with the 31st overall pick. He played collegiately at Kansas State and will now play in the NFL for his hometown franchise.

At the outset of the offseason, the Chiefs released veteran defensive end Frank Clark. Instead of making a big-name signing to replace Clark, they brought in Felix Anudike-Usomah. Later in the draft, the Super Bowl champions are expected to get offensive players as well.

#. This piece will be updated once the Chiefs draft further players.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes