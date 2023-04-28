Philadelphia Eagles Draft picks 2023: Full list of Eagles selections

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked it out of the park last night. Not many teams had two first-round picks, but the Eagles did and they nailed both of them. They were able to take advantage of Jalen Carter's slide and trade up to grab him without offering much capital to do so.

They followed that up by taking advantage of another surprising slide from the University of Georgia: Nolan Smith. Smith was projected to go around the middle of the first round, potentially higher. When he was still there at 30th overall, Howie Roseman likely jumped to get the pick in.

Who have the Eagles selected and what picks does the team have left?

Philadelphia Eagles' draft picks and players in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles' total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Round 1, Pick 30: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 2, Pick 66

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 248

Currently, the Eagles have four picks remaining. After wheeling and dealing, the Eagles have lost a few picks for the rest of the time this draft, but they'd argue that it was worth it.

As a result, they have two second-round picks to play with. Once again, most teams have only one second, but the Eagles will get to play with two. However, after that, Roseman and the front office will not be on the clock for a very long time.

Howie Roseman aced the Philadelphia Eagles' draft

Their two remaining picks are in the seventh round, so they won't be active for a while. Roseman can certainly trade up and get more picks, but for now, he won't be picking until 219th overall.

As far as team needs, the Philadelphia Eagles have done an excellent job filling their defense. They have seen some stars leave in free agency and with Jalen Hurts' massive extension, signing stars to fill their defense like last season will be difficult.

Expect the team to target more defenders in the draft to fill a talented defense full of rookie contracts.

