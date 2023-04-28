Create

Philadelphia Eagles Draft picks 2023: Full list of Eagles selections

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 28, 2023 14:42 GMT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
What picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have?

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked it out of the park last night. Not many teams had two first-round picks, but the Eagles did and they nailed both of them. They were able to take advantage of Jalen Carter's slide and trade up to grab him without offering much capital to do so.

They followed that up by taking advantage of another surprising slide from the University of Georgia: Nolan Smith. Smith was projected to go around the middle of the first round, potentially higher. When he was still there at 30th overall, Howie Roseman likely jumped to get the pick in.

youtube-cover

Who have the Eagles selected and what picks does the team have left?

Philadelphia Eagles' draft picks and players in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles' total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
  • Round 1, Pick 30: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
  • Round 2, Pick 62
  • Round 2, Pick 66
  • Round 7, Pick 219
  • Round 7, Pick 248

Currently, the Eagles have four picks remaining. After wheeling and dealing, the Eagles have lost a few picks for the rest of the time this draft, but they'd argue that it was worth it.

youtube-cover

As a result, they have two second-round picks to play with. Once again, most teams have only one second, but the Eagles will get to play with two. However, after that, Roseman and the front office will not be on the clock for a very long time.

Howie Roseman aced the Philadelphia Eagles&#039; draft
Howie Roseman aced the Philadelphia Eagles' draft

Their two remaining picks are in the seventh round, so they won't be active for a while. Roseman can certainly trade up and get more picks, but for now, he won't be picking until 219th overall.

As far as team needs, the Philadelphia Eagles have done an excellent job filling their defense. They have seen some stars leave in free agency and with Jalen Hurts' massive extension, signing stars to fill their defense like last season will be difficult.

Expect the team to target more defenders in the draft to fill a talented defense full of rookie contracts.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...