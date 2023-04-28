Miami Dolphins Draft picks 2023: Full list of Dolphins selections

The Miami Dolphins were one of the few teams to not have a pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

They are also the reason why the first round only featured 31 total picks rather than the usuall 32, correlating to the 32 NFL teams.

The Dolphins were found guilty of tamoering violations during the 2022 NFL offseason, resulting in them being forced to forfeit their first-round pick in 2023.

The Dolphins were apparently recruiting quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton to come to Miami, despite them being under contract with different teams. This is a direct violation of the NFL's official policy on contract negotiations. Their tampering forced them to surrender their 2023 first-rounder as well as a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

How many total draft picks do Miami Dolphins have in 2023?

Now that the first round of the 2023 NFL draft has officially concluded, the Miami Dolphins are back in the mix.

They currently own just four picks this year, so they will need to be extremely strategic in building out their roster. They also have the option of entering the trade market to potentially acquire more picks this year.

Trading has been a theme for the Dolphins in recent years as they have used their strategy to swap draft picks for established veterans.

In the last two years, they have acquired superstars Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb in three separate trades. These deals resulted in the Dolphins sending away eight total draft picks spread across three years.

Their strategy implies they are going all-in to try to enter the win-now mode and potentially compete for a Super Bowl ring in 2023.

Complete list of Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 51 overall

Round 3, Pick 84 overall

Round 6, Pick 197 overall

Round 7, Pick 238 overall

What draft picks do the Miami Dolphins have next year in 2024?

While the pick numbers can't be determined until the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins will pick in the following rounds:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Their lack of a third-round pick comes as a result of their tampering violation as it was one of their picks that was forfeited as a penalty. Their missing fourth-rounder was part of the trade package they sent the Denver Broncos in exchange for Bradley Chubb.

