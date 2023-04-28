Chicago Bears Draft picks 2023: Full list of Bears selections

The Chicago Bears are in a rebuilding phase and they had the first overall pick heading into this year's draft. However, weeks before the draft, the Carolina Panthers traded for the Bears' pick as the franchise showed their faith in Justin Fields.

The Bears got a haul in return for the first overall pick and it was a great decision by the front office since they didn't want to draft a quarterback.

Prior to trades during the draft, the Bears had these picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, 9th overall

Round 2, 53rd and 61st overall

Round 3, 64th overall

Round 4, 103rd and 133rd overall

Round 5, 136th and 148th overall

Round 7, 218th and 258th overall

Chicago Bears Draft picks 2023: First Round

Darnell Wright: NFL Combine

After trading the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears were scheduled to draft with the ninth overall pick, but the Philadelphia Eagles traded for their pick. The Bears ultimately drafted offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee with the 10th overall pick.

The Bears improved their offensive line, which showed that they were completely bought in for Justin Fields. We might see them add more offensive players in the upcoming rounds after already being handed D.J. Moore from the Panthers via trade.

Chicago is protecting Justin Fields Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is headed to the Bears at No. 10Chicago is protecting Justin Fields Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is headed to the Bears at No. 10Chicago is protecting Justin Fields 🔒 https://t.co/5AcR30Qb3I

