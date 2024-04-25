Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Full list of Ryan Poles' selections

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here and the Chicago Bears are first on the board courtesy of their trade with the Carolina Panthers. And they decided to go with a quarterback after they traded Justin Fields, the starter last year, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They began with two picks of their own in the first round, adding their own to the one they got from the Panthers. But beyond that, they do not have much in the later rounds. They had the 75th overall pick in the third round and their fourth-round selection at number 122 came courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their second round pick belonged to the Washington Commanders via Montez Sweat, who moved the other way. The fourth-rounder was lost in the Keenan Allen trade and their fifth and sixth round spots went to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins respectively as they built their offensive line with Ryan Bates and Dan Feeney. N'Keal Harry also joined from the Dolphins in exchange for their seventh rounder.

Thus the Bears entered the draft with top picks in the first round and the offensive line and wide receiver positions showing impressive depth due to their recent acquistions and D.J. Moore. This was their opening slate.

First round: No. 1 overall (via Panthers)

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

Here are the Chicago Bears' selections from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 1

#1 - Caleb Williams, QB, USC

After 77 years without the first overall pick, the Bears finally went first. And they picked Caleb Williams as their new quarterback. They will be hoping that he can turn around the franchise and lead them to the glory years. The USC player won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and has been described as generational. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus will certainly be hoping so.

#9 - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Ryan Poles sent a clear signal that he was not willing to trade back and settle for anything less than a premier receiver for Caleb Williams. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers already taken, Rome Odunze was the only one remaining among the consensus top-three wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears swooped in to give their new quarterback a vital weapon.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 2

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 3

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 4

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 5

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 6

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Round 7

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

