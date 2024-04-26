Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Full list of Adam Peters' selections

Adam Peters is in an enviable position in the 2024 NFL Draft as the Washington Commanders sit with the second overall pick. But the pressure was high on him as he was tasked with leading the franchise into the new era.

This is the first full season when the new owners get to put a stamp on their team after acquiring the Commanders from Dan Snyder. They have a new coach in Dan Quinn and have multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to build for the future.

The Washington Commanders began with the second overall pick in this year's draft which gave them an opportunity to draft a quarterback of the future with all indications being Sam Howell was merely a placeholder last year. They had two picks in the second round, one from the Chicago Bears that they got in exchange for Montez Sweat.

They also had three picks in the third round before going blank in the fourth. They then had two picks in the fifth round before a blank in the sixth. They ended with a late pick in the seventh round as well. Here is the Washington Commanders' opening slate for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 2 overall)

Round 2 (36)

Round 2 (40, from Bears)

Round 3 (67)

Round 3 (78, from Seahawks)

Round 3 (100, special compensatory selection from 49ers)

Round 5 (139)

Round 5 (152, from Seahawks)

Round 7 (222)

This is how the Washington Commanders ended up selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 1

#2 - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

If the 2022 Heisman winner went first overall as the Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams, this year's award holder came to the Washington Commanders. He has enjoyed a meteoric rise culminating in his final season in college that saw him collect the prestigious prize, he will be tasked with having a similar impact to what last year's pick at this stage, C.J. Stroud, had with the Houston Texans.

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 2

#36 - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

After taking a quarterback in the first round, the Commanders decided to strengthen their defense with the first pick of the second round. They chose Jer'Zhan Newton, the consensus All-American defensive tackle from Illinois.

#50 - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

The defensive revolution continued with the Commanders drafting Mike Sainristil 50th overall. He brings the winning mentality they need having won the National Championship with the team. As an All-American defensive back in the last year of his college, he improves the secondary, possibly immediately.

#53 - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Ben Sinnott went 53rd overall after the Commanders traded with the Eagles to pick the tight end. He is not only a weapon for Jayden Daniels, with 676 yards last year, but his strength comes through in blocking as well, which will be essential for a rookie quarterback.

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 3

#67 - Brandon Coleman, G, TCU

The Commanders kept up a brisk pace in the third round as well and focused on drafting an offensive lineman to protect their rookie quarterback. They chose Brandon Coleman out of TCU to become another piece of the puzzle in this retooled offense.

#100 - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

They got Jayden Daniels some weapons as well and the name McCaffrey has a lot of NFL history associated with it. The Commanders will hope that Luke can do it justice and allow their young offense to flourish.

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 4

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 5

#139 - Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

On the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders waited until the fifth round to pick. And when they did, Adam Peters added linebacker Jordan Magee out of Temple. By doing so, he added to the pass-rush threat on the defense to complement the offense.

#161 - Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

After having looked at the pass-rush unit, the Washington Commanders returned to the secondary to complement their earlier cornerback pick. They drafted Dominique Hampton out of Washington.

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 6

Washington Commanders draft picks 2024: Round 7

#222 - Javonte Jean-Baptiste, Edge, Notre Dame

After missing the sixth round with no picks, Adam Peters was back at it and focused on defense. After adding a linebacker to increase the pass-rush threat, he added another weapon off the edge to head coach Dan Quinn's rotation by drafting Javonte Jean-Baptiste out of Notre Dame.

