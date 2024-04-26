New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Full list of Patriots selections

The New England Patriots had a golden opportunity to kickstart their rebuild in the 2024 NFL Draft. With this being their first season without Bill Belichick at the helm, the team holds the third overall pick and will be able to either grab a quarterback, or trade down and acquire extra assets.

The Patriots fell off a cliff in recent years, especially as they lost many members of the team who won multiple championships. Brady is the catalyst, but he's not the only one: Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Dont'a Hightower - all gone. They now need to build a strong new team under the leadership of Jerod Mayo, and the 2024 draft is the start of this run.

Last year, the Patriots got unlucky with their draft. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez was a steal and he was playing at a great level before suffering a season-ending injury. Picking at #3, it's likely that New England will stay put and go after a quarterback.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, this is the complete list of picks for the New England Patriots:

Round 1, pick 3

Round 2, pick 34

Round 3, pick 68

Round 4, pick 102

Round 5, pick 137

Round 6, pick 184

Round 6, pick 193

Round 7, pick 234

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 1

3rd pick - Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Drake Maye suddenly became one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The North Carolina quarterback was always thought of as a high pick, but suddenly, plenty of analysts are looking at Jayden Daniels and J. J. McCarthy ahead of him, which was incredible to see.

While production is important, it should never be too important, especially as you're evaluating quarterback prospects. Jayden Daniels was far and away the best college football quarterback in 2023, but looking through the lens of an NFL scout, it's difficult to put more stock on him than Maye.

The Commanders, who pass the North Carolina quarterback for Daniels, might regret the wasted opportunity rather sooner than later. Drake Maye is an excellent quarterback.

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 2

38th pick - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

This might be a bit too early for Polk to be selected, but he still feels a need and will be a starter for the team alongside Maye. The Washington product is fast and has a good height, but lacks enough to become a yards-after-catch monster. A late second-round pick would've been a better range to pick him.

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 3

68th pick - Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

Moving along the same line of giving Drake Maye a better time as the starter quarterback for the team, the Patriots upgrade their offensive line with Caedan Wallace from Penn State. He's a project and will need time to develop before he steps into the field for meaningful snaps.

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 4

103rd pick - Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M

Nothing affects more a quarterback than suffering pressure through the middle of the offensive line. Robinson should play right away on the Patriots' line that has been depleted in recent years and develop into a solid starter.

110th pick - Javon Baker, WR, UCF

That's an excellent pick - Baker can play either in the slot or the outside and he has the athletic profile which is considered adequate for the position. With his production coming out of college, this could be considered a steal for the Patriots

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 6

180th pick - Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina

He had a great collegiate career but lacks the speed and the instincts to play at the high level. The Patriots will hope that, sitting behind a group of cornerbacks that needed depth, he can develop into a CB3 role while he learns the nuances of the game.

193th pick - Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Milton is a weird prospect. He has a cannon of an arm and can throw the ball deeper than any other quarterback in this class, but that's where the positives about his game end. He's not smart or accurate enough to play quarterback in the NFL, but his arms were always going to help him get drafted.

New England Patriots draft picks 2024: Round 7

231st pick - Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

A great value pick for the Patriots to close their draft, as they got a tight end who's fast and can also help running the ball - he did it a lot during his Florida State days. You need a good plan on how to use him, though.