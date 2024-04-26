Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2024: Full list of Ravens selections

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2023 NFL season with a 13-4 record and made a deep run, making it to the AFC Championship before falling to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the Ravens look forward to making another deep run this season, they will have the chance to improve their roster over the course of the next three days during the 2024 NFL draft.

The Ravens desperately need another playmaker at wide receiver. They drafted Zay Flowers in the first round last year and he seems to be their best pass-catching option discluding tight end Mark Andrews. Adding another wide receiver would help the offense out a lot.

Speaking of helping the offense out, the team has a need at OL. They lost three starters this off-season, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson.

Baltimore also needs more help/depth at the edge rusher position. They lost Jadeveon Clowney in free agency and they cut Tyus Bowser.

The Ravens have a total of nine picks in this year's draft. They have multiple picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.

For the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ravens had these picks to use:

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 4, Pick 113 (From Broncos, via Jets)

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 165

Round 6, Pick 218 (Compensatory, from Jets)

Round 7, Pick 228 (From Jets)

Round 7, Pick 250

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 1

Pick 30 - Nate Wiggins,CB, Clemson

With the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson. He was among the fastest cornerbacks during the NFL combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds. His has excellent speed and is solid in man and zone coverage.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 2

Pick 62 - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

The Baltimore Ravens brought protection for their quarterback by drafting Roger Rosengarten as the 62nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ravens had a hole at the right tackle after losing Morgan Moses to the New York Jets in the offseasson and they've addressed it.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 3

Pick 93 - Adisa Isaac, LB, Penn State

.The Baltimore Ravens drafted Adisa Isaac as the 93rd pick in the Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. They've strengthened their defense in selecting former Penn State LB. Isaac had seven and half sacks and 16 Tackles for Loss TFLs in the 2023 season.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 4

Pick 113 - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Pick 130 - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

The Balitmore Ravens drafted Devontez Walker from North Carolina as their 113rd pick. Lamar Jackson gets a solid weapon. In eight games last season, Walker had 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, catching passes from Drake Maye.

In the same round, the Baltimore Ravens further loaded up their backend by selecting TJ Tampa from Iowa State as the 130th pick.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 5

Pick 165 - Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

.With the 165th pick in Round 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Balitmore Ravens selected running back Rasheen Ali from Marshall. They've added more depth to their RB room after addition of superstar Derrick Henry in the offseason.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 6

Pick 218 - Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

The Baltimore Ravens drafted quarterback Devin Learn from Kentucky as the218th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Wildcats QB will provide depth and serve as backup for Lamar Jackson. While Leary isn't known to be a rushing QB, he has an NFL arm and can make solid throws.

Baltimore Ravens Draft picks 2024: Round 7

Pick 228 - Nick Samac, C, Michigan State

Pick 250 - Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue

.The Baltimore Ravens added to their offensive line by selecting center Nick Samac from Michigan State as their 228th pick. He will likely be the backup for Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum.

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens picked safety Sanoussi Kane from Purdue. He will get to pick the brains of Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton and develop into a starter.

