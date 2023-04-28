Dallas Cowboys Draft picks 2023: Full list of Cowboys selections

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2023 NFL Draft with multiple areas of need. Although they have drafted well over the past few years, Jerry Jones still had some tough decisions to make for the betterment of the franchise.
The Cowboys have shown immense progress over the past few years but have failed to make a run to the Super Bowl. Fans are hoping that they can add some solid players to the team which will enable them to finally make the push for a strong postseason run.
For the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys had these picks to draft players from:
- Round 1, Pick 26
- Round 2, Pick 58
- Round 3, Pick 90
- Round 4, Pick 129
- Round 5, Pick 176*
- Round 6, Pick 212*
- Round 7, Pick 246
*Compensatory selections
Dallas Cowboys Draft picks 2023: Round 1
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Many thought that the Cowboys would pursue Dalton Kincaid, but the Buffalo Bills leapfrogged them and got the Utah tight end.
Despite that, Micah Parsons was happy that the Cowboys got Mazi Smith, as the latter is a prolific defensive tackle who played for Michigan in college.
#. This piece will be updated once the Cowboys draft further players.
