Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024: Full list of Jerry Jones' selections

At the start of the league year, the Dallas Cowboys shocked NFL fans by not going all out in signing free agents, with linebacker Eric Kendricks being their only noteworthy acquisition. Instead, they lost key contributors like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones has seven picks in the upcoming draft, and it is clear what he needs:

1) Running back - Pollard's departure is the biggest blow to come for the Cowboys. This team has prided itself on being a haven for top running backs, but the depth chart at the position is embarrassing to see as of this writing. Malik Davis? Rico Dowdle? Will these people really reach the next level?

2) Left tackle - Tyron Smith has been one of the best blindside protectors. Early in his career, he allowed Tony Romo to feed Dez Bryant and Jason Witten all over the field. Lately, he has been the man who made all those Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connections possible.

3) Center - As it stands, Brock Hoffman is the only player listed in that position. There needs to be competition.

Last year's draft pick, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, looks to be the breakout star as a sophomore, taking over from now-Seattle Seahawk Johnathan Hankins.

Here is the full list of the Cowboys' draft picks:

Round 1, No. 24 Round 2, No. 56 Round 3, No. 87 Round 5, No. 174 Round 6, No. 216 Round 7, No. 233 Round 7, No. 244

