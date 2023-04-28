Micah Parsons is unhappy with the top-10 selection in this year's NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised fans by trading up for the ninth pick and selecting Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Many expected the Eagles to keep their 30th overall pick. They already have a strong defensive line anchored by Super Bowl winners Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.

Parsons, a star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, was blunt about how he felt about the move. Here's what he had to say during Bleacher Report's live draft show:

Jon Machota @jonmachota Micah Parsons’ reaction on the @BleacherReport live draft show to the Eagles drafting Georgia DT Jalen Carter: “I’m sick to my stomach right now.” Micah Parsons’ reaction on the @BleacherReport live draft show to the Eagles drafting Georgia DT Jalen Carter: “I’m sick to my stomach right now.” https://t.co/8UcptMhjFp

What does Jalen Carter bring to the Eagles?

Without a doubt, Jalen Carter is one of the most talented prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft. He amassed 64 total tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in his two post-freshman seasons. He also played a pivotal part in the Georgia Bulldogs' two national titles.

However, Carter also brings character issues to the team. Shortly after the Bulldogs won their second national title in January, he was involved in a car crash that killed one of his teammates and a staffer.

According to the police report, he and several others were street racing at around midnight on January 15. The incident occurred in Athens, Georgia, close to the University of Georgia's campus. Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Alex Willock and staffer Chandler Louise LeCroy were pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

