Cincinnati Bengals Draft picks 2023: Full list of Bengals selection

The Cincinnati Bengals have been among the best teams in the NFL for the past two seasons. They made the Super Bowl in 2022, and the AFC Championship Game in 2023.

The 2023 NFL Draft is crucial for the Bengals as they need to find some players who could help them get over the hump. Their team is good both offensively and defensively, which is why choosing the right player will be tough for the Bengals' front office.

The Bengals have these picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 28

Round 2, Pick 60

Round 3, Pick 92

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 163

Round 6, Pick 206

Round 7, Pick 246

Cincinnati Bengals Draft picks 2023: First Round

Joe Burrow: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Myles Murphy with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Murphy is an elite edge-rusher who played for Clemson and has all the potential in the world to become a star for the Bengals.

The Bengals lost Jessie Bates in free agency, but instead of improving their secondary, they got another edge rusher to what was already a great defense last season. It wouldn't be a surprise if they add a running back in the latter stages of the draft to help Joe Burrow.

