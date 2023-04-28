The Dallas Cowboys walked away with a very good player in Mazi Smith with their first pick of the 2023 draft, but the team just missed out on a player that perhaps they wanted a little bit more.

The Buffalo Bills leapfrogged the Cowboys when they traded up to #25 after a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took tight end Dalton Kincaid from Utah right before Dallas was on the clock with the 26th pick.

Kincaid is a player that the Cowboys presumably loved and was the first tight end taken in the draft. Other first-round talent that did not saw his name called was Michael Mayer from Notre Dame, but clearly Dallas had no interest in taking him.

Some people were very excited to see the newest member of the team. One of these people is Micah Parsons, who screamed once he saw which player his team got:

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Apparently Micah Parsons texted Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this afternoon in support of Mazi Smith.



Micah at 3:27 p.m: “Michigan DT”

DQ’s response: “I’m all about that life!!!!!!”



Micah afterward: “I told you—Dan wouldn’t let me down, man!”

But NFL fans who knew how much Jerry Jones wanted to make Kincaid a Cowboy were quick to point out that, once the Bills got their man, the reactions in Frisco probably weren't the best:

Johnny Mad Dog @dnt_graham Jerry jones punching the air right now Jerry jones punching the air right now

Danny G @DannyG_49 Absolutely love the Bills leapfrogging the Cowboys and grabbing Dalton Kincaid Absolutely love the Bills leapfrogging the Cowboys and grabbing Dalton Kincaid

Joe Andre @fantasyjoejoe12 In 2018, the Eagles fleeced Dallas Goedert from the Cowboys. In 2023, they get fleeced again by the Bills who take Dalton Kincaid. No luck with tight ends falling to em In 2018, the Eagles fleeced Dallas Goedert from the Cowboys. In 2023, they get fleeced again by the Bills who take Dalton Kincaid. No luck with tight ends falling to em

Ryan @GOATPUNCHER_ Cowboys have gotten jumped for Dallas Goedert and now Dalton Kincaid Cowboys have gotten jumped for Dallas Goedert and now Dalton Kincaid 😂😂😂😂😂

Cody Shannon @codyshannon1287 wtffffff Bills jump ahead of the Cowboys and snatch Dalton Kincaid from uswtffffff Bills jump ahead of the Cowboys and snatch Dalton Kincaid from us 😭😭😭 wtffffff

Hiva Lutui @RealHivaLutui Dallas Cowboys missed out on Dalton Kincaid. Dallas Cowboys missed out on Dalton Kincaid.

Dalton Kincaid scouting report: What did the Cowboys missed on the tight end?

It's difficult to see a big reason why Mayer fell to the second round, but the same can't be said about Kincaid, who grew late in the process to become the first (and only) tight end drafted in the first round in 2023.

The impression is that he can catch any ball that is thrown his way, such is his quality as a receiver. He's fast and can attack all parts of the field because he easily creates separation, being free for his quarterback constantly. In addition, he produces a lot of yards after the catch.

There are a few points to improve on. He needs to gain mass. His blocking technique is well below what he shows as a receiver, bringing the question: does he have the ability to evolve in this aspect of the game? He dealt with a leg injury that ruled him out of the Combine as well as his Pro Day as well.

