Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: picks, team needs, and predictions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off consecutive heartbreaks at the later stages of the NFL season. They have some dominant offensive players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, so there's no need to undertake a full-scale project.

The Draft is less than a week away, so it's time to play general manager and address the Buffalo Bills' draft needs, picks, and predictions.

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 picks

Here are the Bills' picks by the rounds:

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 137 (from ARI)

Round 6, Pick 205

Buffalo Bills team needs

The Buffalo Bills have three significant needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, namely:

Wide Receiver Linebacker Right Tackle

1. Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills have the likes of Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir as part of their receiving corps. This group is decent, but they are far from fantastic. Adding a wideout or two in the 2023 NFL Draft is a good idea.

2. Linebacker

We love Matt Milano, and it is clear that his peers and the press do well. Milano was selected as an All-Pro linebacker this season, arguably the highlight of his career. Asides from Milano, the Bills have the likes of Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, and Baylon Spector to beef up their linebacker room. These players are decent, but Matt Milano is far away. Hence, the Bills could do with some additions to the position.

3. Right Tackle

The Buffalo Bills' right tackle position is an open conversation for competition. The team has Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, and Alec Anderson at the right tackle position, all decent players but not world-beaters. We advise that they snag a high-upside tackle from the 2023 Draft to increase competition.

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 predictions

Here are our predictions on how the Buffalo Bills will approach the 2023 NFL Draft.

1st round, No. 27 overall: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG – Florida

The Bills could go after offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence with their first-round pick. Torrence could immediately become the team's starting right guard since incumbent offensive guard Connor McGovern can play as a center or a left-sided guard.

2nd round, No. 59 overall: Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Asides from Pro Bowler Dawson Knox, no tight end had more than 10 catches in the 2022 season for Buffalo. Drafting Darnell Washington would help the Bills keep Knox fresh for the business end of the season. Washington knows how to win, as he played an instrumental role in the Bulldogs winning back-to-back national championships.

3rd round, No. 91 overall: Henry To’oTo’o, LB – Alabama

Henry To’oTo’o was a vital member of some great Alabama Crimson Tide teams. To'oTo'o had 94 total tackles (45 solo) and 2.5 sacks as a senior from the Crimson Tide, and he can add some grit to a fallow Buffalo Bills' linebacker room.

4th round, No. 130 overall: Zach Charbonnet, RB – UCLA

Zach Charbonnet finished fourth in the nation with an average of 135.9 yards per game, despite missing multiple games due to injuries. The First-Team All-American had 195 carries for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns. He could serve as a decent backup for Damien Harris as the Bills attempt to replace departed starter, Devin Singletary.

5th round, No. 137 overall: Jay Ward, S – LSU

As a senior, Jay Ward registered 60 total tackles in college. Ward also had five pass breakups and an interception. Ward was selected to participate in the 2023 Senior Bowl for his performance. He could be a late draft steal if appropriately developed by the Bills.

6th round, No. 205 overall: Tre Tucker, WR – Cincinnati

The Tucker is no Stefon Diggs, but he doesn't have to be. Tucker balled out in his final season at Cincinnati, showing the college football scene that he could be a handful on the right team. Tucker made 52 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns. You can expect him to come in on special teams, as he served as a kick returner in college. Furthermore, he makes a mean, clean tackle while on special teams.

