How do Tyree Wilson’s college stats compare to Matt Milano’s? Assessing NFL-readiness of top 2023 draft prospect

Tyree Wilson is a defensive end schooled at Texas Tech University from 2019 to 2022.

He was a star back on the team and improved his productivity every season. His first season saw him put up a stat line of 12 total tackles, zero pass deflections, 1.5 sacks and zero interceptions.

In his second season, Wilson experienced a marginal regression, as he put up a stat line of ten tackles and 1.5 sacks. He improved in 2021, putting up a stat line of 37 tackles, one pass deflection and seven sacks. His last season saw 61 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.

Meanwhile, Matt Milano attended Boston College from 2013 to 2016. He put up a stat line of five tackles, zero interceptions and zero forced fumbles. His second saw him improve across categories, putting up a stat line of 18 tackles, one sack and two fumbles.

Milano's third season was even better, as he put up a stat line of 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His last season at college was the last; he put up a stat line of 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception.

Assessing Tyree Wilson’s NFL-readiness

Tyree Wilson is undersized for the linebacker spot but extremely tough and aggressive.

He's a little tight-hipped and might struggle to finish tackles that aren't right in front of him, but he brings as much pound-for-pound force behind his tackles as anyone in the draft.

A productive player with good instincts and a nose for the ball. Tyree Wilson has value as a 4-3 OLB and a 3-4 WILB and should become a top contributor in coverage on special teams.

Tyree Wilson’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Here are Wilsons' strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Accelerates through contact

Can get home as a blitzer

He's a durable two-year starter playing more than 94 percent of his team's defensive snaps

Former safety with disciplined vision and above-average instincts

Good straight-line speed and revved motor for extended tackle range

Has some coverage ability in space

Reacts quickly to play-action screen passes and reverses

Special teams demon with three blocked punts and 24 coverage tackles

Speed and toughness create potential opportunities at multiple linebacker spots

Weaknesses

He has a bad habit of ducking head into crunching tackles rather than seeing what he hits

Can be outmuscled by size

Can improve his path to the perimeter to avoid traffic around him

Hand usage is inconsistent

He's just average at punching and shedding to keep himself clean in take-on situations

Needs to add a bit more size to his frame

Needs to improve in art of discarding blockers

Tightly wound with average change-of-direction talent

