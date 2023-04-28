Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles saw the team pull off a major steal in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft when they traded up with the Chicago Bears by giving just a fourth-round pick and acquired Georgia defensive interior, Jalen Carter.

The defender is probably the best player of the draft when you're looking at just the on-field stuff, but Carter's off-field problems and an awful showing at his Pro Day saw his stock drop a bit.

Still, he fell into the perfect team, as the Eagles have a perfect locker room full of star veterans to settle him, teach him and help him develop more maturity for the professional life.

As Eagles fans were rejoicing with the selection, fans of other NFL teams were stunned as to how the league allowed this to happen:

SportsCenter @SportsCenter With the ninth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft , the Eagles select Jalen Carter 🦅 With the ninth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select Jalen Carter 🦅 https://t.co/hCkQIIADht

ABB @allballboston @SportsCenter Eagles can’t keep getting away with this @SportsCenter Eagles can’t keep getting away with this

Colin M. Clark @CMColinC @SportsCenter crazyy how u get the best player in the draft at 9 @SportsCenter crazyy how u get the best player in the draft at 9 😭😭😭

Cheifrockets🧀 @OhCheifrockets @SportsCenter As a packer fan the eagles have a nasty defense once again @SportsCenter As a packer fan the eagles have a nasty defense once again 😭😭😭😭

How did the NFL allow Jalen Carter to fall to the Eagles?

It's quite rare to see a team that played in the Super Bowl have two first-round picks, especially when one of them is in the top 10.

The Philadelphia Eagles had that luxury available in the 2023 Draft due to a trade with the New Orleans Saints in last year — and the Saints' 2022 performance is what resulted in that pick being so high.

Smart planning isn't always the sexiest choice, and among Howie Roseman's many hits and misses in over a decade as general manager, he has a recent favorable track record of addressing needs before they become realities. Jalen Carter does not fill an immediate need, but he's as talented as it gets.

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Philadelphia is a well-rounded team that has gone through free agency better than anyone expected after a Super Bowl campaign. Howie Roseman knew how to take advantage of the opportunity that was given to him.

The Eagles, along with QB Jalen Hurts, will be hoping for yet another trip to the Super Bowl next season.

